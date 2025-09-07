NSCDC: How Gunmen Ambushed, Killed 8 Of Our Men, Abducted Expatriate In Edo

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has regretted the killing of eight of its personnel in a daring ambush by suspected kidnappers during a routine patrol within Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, on Friday.

That was even as the management of BUA group described the incident as saddening. An official of the company told Sunday Telegraph yesterday that the company was waiting for the full detail of the incident before an official statement could be released.

In a statement signed yesterday by its spokesperson, CSC Afolabi Babawale, the Corps explained that the affected operatives were attached to BUA Cement Company, Okpella, in the aforementioned council.

Four others sustained varying degrees of injuries, with an expatriate declared missing.

“In a gun duel that lasted for three hours on September 5, 2025; a gang of Armed Kidnappers launched a grievous attack against the Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps attached to BUA Cement Company, Okpella in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State”, Babawale said.

He further noted: “The Operatives were deployed to provide adequate security and ensure the security coverage of the Chinese Expatriates working at the Company.

“Quite unfortunately, the convoy of both NSCDC Operatives and the Chinese Expatriates were ambushed during a routine patrol leaving eight personnel dead, four seriously injured, one of the expatriate missing and four expatriates rescued and saved.

“The Corps’ wish to reiterate its commitment to Protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure and wholly condemn such attack”.

Meanwhile, the NSCDC Commandant General, Abubakar Audi, has assured Nigerians that the gallantry of the dead officials will not be in vain.

He directed that those in intensive care have their medical bills covered, to ensure proper attention.

“The Corps wish to state categorically that all embellished reports earlier made be ignored as the CG is wholly committed to the welfare, safety and care of the officers and men, noting that this occurrence will not discourage the Corps from discharging its statutory mandate in protection of critical national assets and infrastructure”, the statement added.

Sunday Telegraph also learnt that a civilian was killed bringing the total to nine persons who were killed by the kidnappers.

A top officer of the agency in the state, who did not want his name in print, made the revelation to Journalists in Benin City.

According to him, the incident happened on Friday, August 5, 2025, at about 10 pm, when the officers were escorting five Chinese expatriates after a routine patrol at the company’s entrance, adding that four Chinese expatriates were rescued unhurt.

His words: “The suspected kidnappers, armed with sophisticated weapons, ambushed the NSCDC personnel attached to BUA Cement Company, Okpella, Etsako East LGA, Edo State.

“The attackers laid an ambush at the company’s entrance. They opened fire sporadically, engaging NSCDC operatives in a gun duel. Despite the loss of personnel, NSCDC operatives successfully rescued four expatriates.

“The armed group escaped into the bush with one abducted expatriate.

“The surviving NSCDC personnel repelled further assault and secured four expatriates safely.

“The injured officers were evacuated and are receiving medical care.”

He said that the Edo State Commandant of the agency, Agun Gbenga, has long visited the scene of the crime and the hospital where the injured are being treated.