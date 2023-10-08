NSCDC Detains 8 Officers For Assaulting Man Accused Of Genital Theft In Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Sunday said it has apprehended eight of its officers for their involvement in assaulting a man accused of being involved in the theft of two individuals’ manhood in Abuja.

The Director of Public Relations of NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi, made this known while speaking with newsmen at the headquarters of the command in the Sauka area in Abuja.

Sunday Telegraph reports that a man who was accused of being involved in the theft of the manhood of two individuals was captured in a video being subjected to assault and physical abuse by certain NSCDC officials

In the video sighted by our correspondent, the man was seen being slapped several times and hit with sticks and hard objects by the NSCDC officials.

The man’s face was swollen, and blood was gushing out during the incident.

Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfWA) in its reaction, enjoined the Nigerian government to arrest and prosecute the officers who assaulted the man.

Dr Leo Igwe, the Director of AfWA, expressed his views on the incident in a statement provided to journalists on Saturday, characterizing it as a regrettable occurrence.

Igwe, in his statement, asserted that the officers behaved unprofessionally and in violation of the law. He emphasized that the officers in question failed to conduct a proper investigation to verify the accusations against the suspects

Igwe said, “Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officers assaulted a man for allegedly stealing the manhood of two other men at the national headquarters of the security organization in Sauka in Abuja. In a video that was circulated on social media, officers of the NSCDC could be seen beating and brutalizing this man commanding him to ‘return it’ (manhood).

“To this end, the Advocacy for Alleged Witches calls on the government to arrest and prosecute all NSCDC officers who assaulted this innocent man in the video.

“The government should ensure that these officers answer for their crimes. It was painful and heartbreaking to watch as officers hit, kicked, and maltreated a man they were trained and paid to protect and defend”.

Afolabi while speaking with newsmen, noted that all the 8 officers who were on duty when the incident occurred have been detained.

He added that all the officers are currently facing disciplinary action at the headquarters of the organisation.

He said, “It is a case of missing private part and it happened at Sauka and one of our officers was around when they were about to move him so as not to kill him. But, the mistake they made was that they put laws into their hands, they beat the guy on the premises instead of bringing him to the office for interrogation.

“We are on top of the matter sir and as I am talking to you, the 8 officers are already in detention and the commandant general has come up with a disciplinary committee to investigate the case and the 8 officers on duty then.

“At NSCDC, we are fully committed. You know that out of 30 eggs, there will always be a bad one. As I am talking to you they are facing disciplinary action and we are still carrying out an [[[[[investigation on the matter”.