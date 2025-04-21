NSCDC Detains 20 Illegal Private Guard Operators In Enugu

Share

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has detained over 20 members of illegal private guard companies (PGC) operating within Enugu State metropolis.

The Commandant of NSCDC, Enugu State Command, Dr Elijah Willie, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu yesterday.

Willie said that the corps, in the past months, had intensified its enforcement and regulatory efforts and operations against illegal private guard companies operating in the state.

He said: “Over 20 arrests were recorded within about three months involving unlicensed operators, defaulting companies with unpaid branch fees, and impersonators of registered PGCs personnel.

“To consolidate these efforts and ensure proper handling of all issues relating to PGCs operations, the state command will host a PGCs Stakeholders’ meeting on April 30.

“This meeting is expected to foster mutual understanding, compliance, and improved regulation within the private security sector.”

Willie said the command under his watch had remained steadfast in its mandate of safeguarding lives, property and critical national assets. He added that the command had been strategically repositioned for greater efficiency and impact.

