NSCDC Detain 15-Year-Old Boy For Alleged Culpable Homicide In Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa State said it has detained a 15-year-old boy for allegedly beating a 19-year-old with a stick that led to his death in Kafin Hausa Local Government Area of the state.

The NSCDC spokesman in the state, ASC Badaruddeen Tijjani, disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Dutse. Tijjani said the suspect, a resident of Auno village, allegedly caught the deceased identified as Barau Aliyu of Beli area grazing animals on his father’s farm.

“The unfortunate incident occurred on July 16, at about 11:30hrs, when the suspect allegedly beat one Barau Aliyu, aged 19, a resident of Beli area, with a stick during a confrontation.

“The altercation reportedly began when the deceased was caught grazing his livestock on farmland belonging to the suspect’s father, leading to a violent confrontation that resulted in fatal injuries with internal bleeding.

“Upon receiving the distress report, NSCDC personnel from the Kafin Hausa Divisional Office responded swiftly and successfully apprehended the suspect at the scene,” Tijjani said.

He explained that the victim was confirmed dead the following day at about 3:30 p.m. by a medical doctor at Kafin Hausa General Hospital.

The spokesman added that after preliminary investigation, the case classified as suspected culpable homicide was handed over to the Police command in the state for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Tijjani further quoted the NSCDC Commandant in the state, Mr Bala Bawa as, reiterating the Corps’ commitment to upholding law and order, particularly in the area of conflict resolution between farmers and herders.