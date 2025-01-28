NSCDC Deploys Rescue Team To Building Collapse Scene In Lagos

Share

The Lagos State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed their rescued team to the site of the collapsed two-storey building at Ikota, Ajah area of the State.

The Spokesperson of the Corps, Oluwaseun Abolurin in a statement on Tuesday said the State Commander, Mr Adedotun Keshinro deployed the disaster management, and rescue operation team from Eti-Osa division to help in the search, evacuation, recovery and rescue operations with other agencies at the scene.

Abolurin said the Lagos Command of the NSCDC on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, received, a distress call, from concerned residents that a two-storey building under construction had collapsed, with workers trapped inside, in the afternoon, at Ikota axis.

The Spokesperson said the Commander directed, the immediate deployment of a disaster management, rescue and recovery operation team to work with other Emergency First Responders’ Team.

“To commence search, rescue, recovery and evacuation operation of workers, who may have trapped in the rubbles. This immediate action is to enable the team to rescue many bodies alive and clinically, evacuate bodies if found dead.”

While the search, rescue and recovery operation was still ongoing at the scene, the Command’s personnel at the scene confirmed, the successful rescue of two persons alive and rescue operation is ongoing.

