NSCDC Deploys 1,200 Personnel For Democracy Day Celebrations In Sokoto

The State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Sokoto State, CC Alfadarai, has ordered the strategic deployment of 1,200 operatives to provide security and prevent vandalism during the 2025 Democracy Day celebrations.

The personnel will be stationed at identified flashpoints, volatile areas, and strategic locations, including celebration venues.

He said the aim is to provide security and safety for citizens and prevent unnecessary infractions, vandalism, security breaches and protect critical infrastructure and national assets.

The deployment is guided by Operational Order No. NSCDC/SSC/OPS/11/2025, with the Department of Operations and CNAIP Department playing supervisory roles.

The State Commandant has tasked Area Commanders, Divisional Officers, and other units to implement robust surveillance and information gathering strategies.

The NSCDC emphasizes the importance of information sharing and collaboration with relevant security agencies to tackle potential threats and miscreants.

The State Commandant urges officers and men to display high levels of commitment and professionalism, while citizens are encouraged to be law-abiding and avoid any form of unnecessary constraint or nefarious acts.

