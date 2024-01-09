NSCDC Decorates 950 Promoted Officers In Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, has decorated 950 newly promoted senior officers in the state.

This significant event, according to a statement issued by the spokesman of the state Command, ASC Ayoola Michael Shola, was sequel to the recent promotion approved by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), based on merit, years of dedicated service, requisite experience, and academic records.

The breakdown of the decorated officers includes seven Deputy Commandant of Corps, 20 Assistant Commandant of Corps, 26 Chief Superintendent of Corps, 126 Superintendent of Corps, 202 Deputy Superintendent of Corps, 424 Assistant Superintendent of Corps I, and 145 Assistant Superintendent of Corps II.

In his address, the NSCDC Kwara State Commandant, Commandant Umar J.G Mohammed (PhD), lauded the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo and the Commandant General Abubakar Ahmed Audi (PhD) approving the promotion, in recognition of their hard work and commitment to service.

While congratulating the newly promoted officers on their well-deserved promotion, Commandant Umar emphasised that the elevation was a result of their dedication to work and professional excellence, charging them to redouble their efforts in the bid to actualise the mandate of the Corps.

DCC Agboola, speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, expressed profound gratitude to the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji Ojo and the Commandant General for graciously approving their promotion. He assured that the officers would intensify their efforts in the optimal discharge of their responsibilities.

The event was graced by dignitaries including the Brigade Commander 22 Armoured, Brig. General Abdulrahman A. Babalola, the Commissioner of Police, Victor Olaiya, the Director, Department of State Security Service, Mr P. U. Ikenweihe, Comptroller of Immigration Service, A. M. Shamsuddin, SA Security Kwara State Government Gen. Bello (RTD)’ SSA Security Kwara State, Alhaji Muyideen Aliyu, the Olupo of Ajase ipo, HRM Oba (BARR) Ismail Bolaji YaYa Muhammed, the Sector Commander, Stephen Dawulung, Commander of Narcotics Mohammed Bashir Ibrahim, and the Controller Federal Fire Service, Bakare Mary.