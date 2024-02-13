NSCDC Confiscate 4,200 Litres Of Petrol In Ogun

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ (NSCDC), Ogun State Command has sid its operatives intercepted and seized 4,200 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), better known as petrol or fuel, in the Akere area of Ipokia Local Government Area in the State.

The NSCDC State Commander, Idowu Ojelabi, disclosed this on Monday while displaying the confiscated items at the command’s headquarters in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to Ojelabi, the interception was made in response to credible intelligence acquired by the NSCDC from members of the public about some suspected smugglers’ bunkering activities in the region.

He added that after obtaining the information, the NSCDC Marine team set up an ambush for the suspects and patrolled the region for two days before seeing the suspects, who were about to smuggle the illegal products into Benin Republic.

Ojelabi said after two days of observation, the suspected smugglers were spotted near a creek with the petroleum products carefully concealed in 42 sacks, but as the operatives approached, the suspects leaped into the water and swam away.

He said, “On February 8, 2024, at about 0945hrs, the Marine unit of the NSCDC, Ogun Command attached to the Akere creek in Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State intercepted a boat convening a series of sacks suspected to be PMS numbering up to 42 sacks and eight kegs fully loaded with the product at the Akere waterways within Nigeria and Benin border.

“The products were illegally transported towards the Benin Republic. On sighting the NSCDC marine officers’ patrol team, the captain of the boat conveying the PMS dived into the river and swam across.”

He further said; “From what you have seen so far, each of the sacks is believed to contain about 100 litres of PMS and if that is quantified, it is about 4,200 litres.

“This runs to some millions of naira in market value. If this goes back to the purse of the Federal Government, the nation will be economically balanced and stable for all of us to benefit even from the dividends.

“These seized items, if recycled back in Nigeria, the citizens will have enough PMS to buy but when they are smuggled abroad, it will pose a negative impact on the nation’s economy.

“We will not sleep until the state is free from all forms of criminality either armed robbery, kidnapping, vandalisation of national assets, bunkering and oil theft.

“Wherever they are, we have a robust relationship with the public through our civil-military relationship and we are sure to get the right information from the public.

“Very soon, the suspects behind these seized items will be apprehended,” Ojelabi said.