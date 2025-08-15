NSCDC Commissions Two New Divisional Offices In Kwara

In its bid to strengthen security operations in Kwara State, the State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has commissioned two new divisional offices in Ilorin West and Ilorin South Local Government Areas.

In his speech at the occasion, Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Segun Ogunsola, described security as the bedrock of development and pledged continuous government support for security agencies, while commending the NSCDC for its laudable strides in safeguarding lives and property, as well as for its proactive measures in addressing security challenges across the State.

On his part, the Chairman of Ilorin West Local Government, Hon. Abdulrahman Babatunde Laden, said the project was undertaken to provide a conducive environment for NSCDC personnel to effectively discharge their duties, noting that meaningful development can only thrive in a peaceful atmosphere, while reaffirming his Council’s commitment to supporting the Corps.

Also, the Chairman of Ilorin South Local Government, Hon. Nuhu Majeed Podo, said the facility would serve as a vital security hub for the area, enabling quicker responses to incidents and fostering better community engagement. He, therefore, urged the officers of the Alagbado Division to remain steadfast and professional in carrying out their duties, assuring them of the Council’s continued support in maintaining a secure environment for all.

In his remarks, the Kwara State NSCDC Commandant, Dr. Umar J.G. Mohammed, commended both Council Chairmen for making security a priority and for their consistent support to the Corps, noting that the newly inaugurated NSCDC Divisional Office in the Ilorin West Local Government Area is the largest in the State.

According to him, within his two years in office, the Command has commissioned 14 divisional offices across the State, a deliberate strategy to extend security presence to the grassroots and ensure that residents can sleep with their two eyes closed.

Dr. Umar reaffirmed the Corps’ readiness to continue to actively combat crime in the State, adding that “to whom much is given, much is expected.” He assured that every effort would be made to guarantee a safe and secure environment for all residents.

He also applauded the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for his visionary leadership in repositioning the Corps into a modern and globally respected security organisation, while also expressing gratitude to Governor AbdulRazaq for creating an enabling environment that allows the Corps to thrive and fully deliver on its mandate.