NSCDC Commences Investigation Into Volunteer’s Death In Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kano State has issued a statement to clarify the circumstances surrounding the death of Halifa Abdullahi, a volunteer attached to its Fagge Divisional Office.

In the statement, signed by SC Ibrahim Idris Abdullahi, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the corps described the incident as tragic and said the Kano State Commandant, Mohammed Hassan Agalama, has already taken action.

According to the NSCDC, the commandant has established a committee to carry out a “discreet and impartial investigation into what happened, with the aim of ensuring justice for the deceased and his family.”

The corps assured the public that no officer will be protected if found guilty, stating that “no erring staff found culpable will be spared or shielded.” He added that “there is no sacred cow and we are all equal before the law.”

The Command also confirmed that the Nigeria Police are closely involved in the case to ensure transparency and fairness, stressing that “justice and fairness will be allowed to take its course.”

The NSCDC expressed sympathy to the family and relatives of the late Halifa Abdullahi, offering condolences and prayers for him, saying, “may his gentle soul rest in Jannatul Firdaus, ameen.” The corps appealed to members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding, urging them to allow due process to take place as investigations continue.