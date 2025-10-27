NSCDC Commandant Commends Aiyedatiwa For Supporting Security Agencies

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Prof. Abubakar Ahmed, has lauded the Ondo State Governor, Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, for his sustained support to security agencies operating across the state.

Ahmed gave the commendation on Sunday, October 26, 2025, during a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Presidential Lodge of the Government House, Akure, where he led a delegation of senior NSCDC officers on an operational tour of the state.

The NSCDC boss described Governor Aiyedatiwa as “one of the very few governors in Nigeria who have continued to provide significant operational support to the Corps.”

According to him, such backing has greatly strengthened the partnership between the state government and security agencies, enhancing safety and stability across Ondo communities.

“Your Excellency, I am in Ondo State for operational activities, and it is important for me to visit you to appreciate all your efforts toward enhancing the security of this state,” Ahmed said.

“Just like your predecessor, the late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, you have shown exceptional leadership by supporting our operations. We are satisfied with the security situation in Ondo State, and we will continue to collaborate with the government and other agencies to safeguard lives, property, and national assets.”

Responding, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa expressed appreciation to the NSCDC leadership for its visit and commended the Corps for its commitment to protecting lives and property within the state.

The Governor noted that since its establishment, the NSCDC has remained a key partner in internal security management, especially in preventing oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and other forms of economic sabotage.

“Ondo State has had its share of security challenges in recent times, but I must commend the synergy among our security agencies. The recently leaked intelligence report between agencies clearly shows that collaboration is strong and effective,” Aiyedatiwa said.

He further promised continued government support in terms of logistics, intelligence sharing, and operational resources to strengthen the Corps and other security outfits in the state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa’s meeting with the NSCDC Commandant follows a high-level State Security Council meeting convened last week to address public concerns and reinforce the state’s readiness to tackle emerging threats.

At that meeting, the Governor reaffirmed that the security and stability of Ondo State are non-negotiable, assuring residents that his administration will respond “swiftly, firmly, and effectively” to any attempt to undermine peace.

He praised security chiefs for their dedication and pledged continuous support to ensure that Ondo remains one of the safest states in the country.