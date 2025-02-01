NSCDC Bursts, Destroys Illegal Mining Site In Osun

Share

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command has destroyed an illegal mining site at Sambisa Area, Kajola, Atakumosa West Local Government of the State.

The operation, which was carried out on Friday, 31st January 2025, by the command, was led by the State Commandant, CC Igbalawole Sotiyo

Speaking at the mining site, Commandant Sotiyo said “This illegal mining site at Sambisa Area, Kajola, Atakumosa West Local Government, Osun State, was discovered through intelligence gathering and surveillance, this move is aimed at curbing the menace of illegal mining in Osun State.

“The suspects confessed to not having the necessary license or authorization to conduct operations in line with the law of the land’ the Commandant said

He warned that NSCDC would continue to crack down on illegal mining activities in the state, emphasizing that, it is the statutory responsibility of NSCDC to protect the country’s solid mineral resources and urged those involved to desist from the act.

The Osun NSCDC boss also made it known that some of their mining tools found on the river were burnt during the operation. The items destroyed were, draglines, pumping machines and other equipment used for their illegal mining activities.

“The suspect arrested during the operation will be charged in court, though, some of them fled the scene abandoning their equipment but I assure members of the public that we will soon arrest them to face the consequences of their actions” Commandant Sotiyo said.

The Command was quoted in a statement signed by the Command spokesperson, ASC Kehinde Adeleke CDPRO urges members of the public to provide information about any illegal mining activities in their environment to make the state safe for all and to put an end to environmental degradation and economic sabotage.

