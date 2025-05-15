NSCDC Boss: No Hiding Place For Bandits

Share

The Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has declared that terrorists and other high-profile criminals will no longer have any hiding place, owing to the ongoing efforts to strengthen synergy between the NSCDC and other sister security agencies.

Audi made the statement while addressing journalists in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, shortly after a meeting with the Theatre Commander of Operation Hadarin Daji, Major General Oluyinka Soyele.

The Commandant-General explained that his visit to Zamfara served a dual purpose. Aside from being a special guest at the commissioning of operational vehicles donated by Governor Dauda Lawal to security agencies, he was also in the state to supervise NSCDC operations and boost personnel morale.

“My visit is also aimed at improving the welfare of our personnel and ensuring they are fully equipped to meet the demands of the ongoing fight against banditry and other heinous crimes in the state,”Audi stated.

He emphasized the importance of inter-agency cooperation and adherence to the rules of engagement, expressing satisfaction with the synergy among NSCDC operatives and other security agencies in the state.

“I am impressed with the level of understanding and collaboration among our personnel in Zamfara and their counterparts in other security outfits. This gives me confidence that there will no longer be any hiding place for bandits,” he said.

Audi also commended Governor Dauda Lawal for providing patrol and combat vehicles, describing the gesture as a demonstration of the state government’s strong commitment to eradicating banditry.

He urged residents to support security agencies by reporting suspicious movements or activities, stressing that security is a collective responsibility.

“Citizens must not hesitate to alert security operatives about any suspicious group or individual. Security remains everyone’s business,” he added.

