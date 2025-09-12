NSCDC Boss Calls For Synergy To End Banditry, Other Crimes In Kwara

The Kwara State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Umar J.G. Mohammed, has called for stronger collaboration between the conventional security agencies and private guard companies towards effective combating of insecurity in the state.

He made this call in Ilorin, the state capital, at a Security Summit organised by the Kwara State Command of the NSCDC in collaboration with the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria (ALPSPN), with the theme: “The Role of Private Security Guards in Crime Prevention and Intelligence Gathering.”

Commandant Umar noted that the rising cases of banditry, kidnapping, cultism, cybercrime, and other security challenges could no longer be addressed by conventional security agencies alone.

“Private guard companies are often the first point of contact in our communities. When properly regulated and integrated, they can provide vital intelligence and support conventional security agencies in safeguarding lives and property,” he stressed.

In his goodwill message, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his Senior Special Adviser on Security, Mallam Muyeeden Aliyu, commended the security agencies for their sustained efforts in ensuring peace across the state, assuring them that the state government would continue to provide an enabling environment and support to all security agencies.

The Chairman of ALPSPN, Kwara State Chapter, Amb. (Dr.) Samuel Yusuf Bola appealed for greater recognition and partnership for private security companies, stressing that they understand the local terrains and can play a stronger role in intelligence gathering.

Delivering a keynote paper titled “The Role of Private Guard Companies in Crime Prevention and Intelligence Gathering,” former Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ajayi Okasanmi (rtd), echoed the call for closer collaboration among security stakeholders, noting that unity of purpose is key to achieving a crime-free society.

The summit brought together top security stakeholders, policymakers, and private guard operators to chart new strategies for tackling insecurity through intelligence sharing and operational synergy.