NSCDC Assures Peaceful Rerun Elections In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has pledged holistic support for the February 3rd rerun election for the state house of assembly which is to be held in 5 Registration Areas of 9 polling Units in the state.

Commandant Sani Mustapha made the assertion while commending INEC for successful elections in the past, averred that the Corps is absolutely ready to join forces with other sister agencies to make the rerun a huge success.

Contained in a statement by the Spokesperson of the Command, CDPRO Ikor Oche, saying, the State NSCDC Boss warned that no form of violence will be tolerated as the Corps is poised to provide adequate security coverage during and after the rerun election in the Shinkafi local government area of the state.

It noted that the Commandant has, therefore, assured the electoral umpire of a smooth and hitch-free rerun as expected as the Command has already mapped out strategies aimed at achieving successful conduct of the election.

Earlier, Prof. S.B Ahmad, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electrical Commission in Zamfara State, eulogized the doggedness of the Corps in previous elections and the maintenance of security in the state.

He positioned that, NSCDC is a stakeholder in the electoral business in the nation and as such, the Commission deemed it fit to consult with the Corps and other security agencies in other to chat a way forward for the success of the rerun election slated on the 3rd February 2024.

The State REC, Prof. S B Ahmad, said the rerun election is to be held only in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of which 5RAs are only affected while 9PUs of the RAs will be the ones for the conduct of the rerun.

He therefore solicited the support of the Corps in the provision of security of staff and materials for the election.

The State REC further expressed confidence in the Corps in the provision of security coverage during and after the Rerun Election.