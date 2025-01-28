NSCDC Arrests Three Suspects For Alleged Abduction, Rape Of Minor In Sokoto

Share

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Sokoto State Command, has apprehended three suspects in connection with the abduction and gang rape of a 15-year-old girl, Amina Abdullahi, in Gantsare village, Wammako Local Government Area of the State.

The suspects identified as Halidu Shehu, 20, who is the principal suspect was arrested alongside Jamilu Umar, 20, and Usama Bello, 24 on January 23, 2025, after the victim’s parents reported her missing.

The suspects held the victim captive for over three days, subjecting her to repeated sexual assaults.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was drugged and lured by one Rabia’tu, who remains at large.

Efforts are underway to apprehend her.

The victim has received medical attention, and examination results are awaited to aid the ongoing investigation.

Commandant U.I Alfadarai strongly condemned the act, describing it as “horrific and inhumane.”

He assured the public that the command is committed to ensuring the suspects face justice.

The Commandant emphasized the need for parents and guardians to remain vigilant and protective of their children.

He also stressed the importance of community involvement in reporting suspicious activities to security agencies.

The NSCDC Sokoto Command is calling on stakeholders, including religious and community leaders, to work together in building a society free from such heinous crimes.

“Protecting our children is a collective responsibility, and we must remain united in this fight against all forms of criminality,” he added.

