NSCDC Arrests Three Oil Thieves In Anambra

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC), has paraded three suspects on suspicion of crude oil theft in the state.

New Telegraph reports that the trio were arrested at the Odekpe, Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state while transporting 1,625 litres of tainted diesel, commonly known as automotive gas oil.

The suspects who were apprehended on Thursday, March 28, 2024, were Okechukwu Okeke (age 28) from Ojoto, Idemili South LGA; Emeka Chukwuma (age 34) from Akili–Ozizor, Ogbaru LGA; and Ifunanya Ike (age 29) from Mbano LGA of Imo State.

Olatunde Maku, the State Commandant, paraded the suspects at the State Command and stated the Nigerian Navy and the Joint Operating Team of the Anti-Vandalism Squad of the Command, led by ACC Chinenye Chinweze, had apprehended them.

According to him, the suspects were transporting the goods in two shuttle buses: one with an ash colour and registration number Anambra GDD 277 XB, and one with a white colour and plate number Anambra AWK 429 XY.

He promised to intensify the fight against crude oil theft, illegal oil bunkering, and petroleum products black market racketeering in Anambra State and stated that the suspects would be charged after the investigations were over.

The head of the NSCDC urged the people to provide intelligence on illicit oil bunkering activities occurring within their jurisdictions in order to support the Command’s redoubled efforts to eradicate illicit oil refining operations in the state.

He said, “This arrest was made possible in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy and preliminary investigation revealed that the illegally refined products were loaded at Ogbakuma and headed to the Okoti community, both in the Ogbaru area.

“I want to commend the Nigerian Navy for their support in the fight against criminality in the state. This type of synergy is what is needed to wage a full-scale war against perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“NSCDC as the lead agency in the protection of critical national and local government assets and infrastructure, is known for its zero-tolerance in crude oil theft and illegal bunkering activities.

“We remain focused on freeing Anambra state of illegal petroleum products racketeering and other related criminalities.”