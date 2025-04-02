NSCDC Arrests Teacher For Sexual Assault On 7-Year-Old Pupil In Osun

Share

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, has apprehended one Ahmadan Rufai Akorede, 22-year-old male school teacher, for allegedly molesting a sevenyear-old female pupil in Ilesa, by thrusting his manhood into her mouth.

The State Commandant, CC Igbalawole Sotiyo, said, discreet investigation revealed that the school teacher started molesting the girl sometimes last year, 2024.

According to his confessional statement, when it was closing time, he asked the victim to close all windows in a classroom and then thrusted his manhood into her mouth.

The second incident happened on March 20, 2025 after school hours. It was only the teacher and the girl that were in the class and he pressed her buttocks.

