NSCDC Arrests Teacher For Molesting 8-Year-Old Boy In Niger

The personnel Nigeria Security And Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Niger State Command has arrested a 43-year-old Islamic teacher, Mallam Nura Suleiman for molesting his 8-year-old student in Suleja local government area of Niger State.

While speaking to our Correspondent, the State Commandant NSCDC Niger State Command, Joachin Okafor said the young boy suffered severe injuries and needs care.

According to him “the teacher was arrested on Friday 19th January, 2024 in his Tsangaya Makaranta Mallam Umar, located behind Niger Motel Suleja, Niger State and the victims were rescued as well.

“The molested child Isah Mu’azu was rushed to the General Hospital Suleja for urgent medical attention following the degrees of injuries observed in his body and was admitted based on the magnitude of the injuries sustained.”

While warning that the NSCDC under his watch will ensure maximum protection of children, the State Commandant said “this should serve as a warning to other Mallams to desist from molesting children under their care or face the full wrath of the law.”

In a press statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Nasir Abdullahi, the suspect who hails from Kawo in Kaduna State was apprehended based on routine surveillance and credible Intelligence.

New Telegraph also discovered that four other children namely; Khalipha Abdullahi, Salihu Suleiman, Mohammed Mu’azu and Ismaila Abdullahi, natives of Kawo in Kaduna State under the care of same Mallam Nura Suleiman are with scars on their backs indicating that they could have been molested by Mallam Nura Suleiman and are vulnerably exposed to danger of being infected by communicable diseases.

As at the time of filing this report, the suspect and the victims have been handed over to Child Rights Agency, Niger State for further investigation and possible prosecution.