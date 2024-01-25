NSCDC Arrests Teacher For Molesting 8-Year-Old Boy In Niger

Personnel of the Nigeria Security And Civil De- fence Corps (NSCDC), Niger State Command has arrested a 43 year old Islamic teacher, Mallam Nura Suleiman, for molesting his 8-year-old student in Suleja Local Government Area of the State. While speaking to our Correspondent, the State Commandant, NSCDC Niger State Command, Joachin Okafor said the young boy suffered severe injuries and needs care.

According to him, “the teacher was arrested on Friday, 19th January, 2024, in his Tsangaya Makaranta Mallam Umar, located behind Niger Motel, Suleja, Niger State and the victims were rescued as well. “The molested child, Isah Mu’azu, was rushed to the General Hospital Suleja, for urgent medical attention following the degrees of injuries observed in his body and was admitted based on the magnitude of the injuries sustained.”

While warning that the NSCDC under his watch will ensure maximum protection of children, the State Commandant said “this should serve as a warning to other Mallams to desist from molesting children under their care or face the full wrath of the law.” In a press statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Nasir Abdullahi, the suspect who hails from Kawo in Kaduna State was apprehended based on routine surveillance and credible Intelligence.