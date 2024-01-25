NSCDC Arrests Suspected Cable Thieves in Ogun

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ogun State Command, have arrested four suspected electricity cable thieves. The operatives also recovered cables worth millions of naira and some vehicles. The State Commandant, David Ojelabi, paraded the suspects in Abeokuta, Ogun State, yesterday.

Ojelabi said one of the suspects, Ojuolape Olaitan, male, 36 years, was arrested for vandalising electricity cables at Imomo Community, Ijebu North-East Local Government Area, Ogun State. He said investigation revealed that the suspect committed offences of unlawful disconnection of electric fittings and wires belonging to the Federal Government of Nigeria and used in transforming electricity at Ebute Eyin Osun, Idode Community, Ijebu North- East Local Government Area.

Ojelabi said bundles of vandalised transmission cables worth millions of naira in market value and a Toyota Camry Vehicle used in committing the crime with Lagos number plate: KJA-103 DF were recovered from him as exhibits. “He will be duly and appropriately charged to court for prosecution,” the NSCDC Commandant told journalists. Ojelabi also said a gang of three suspected vandals were apprehended stealing, in possession and tampering with vandalised cables worth millions of naira in market value.

They are, Sanni Mohammed Aliu, male, 40 years, living in Lafenwa, Abeokuta; Aliu Mohammed, male, 28 years and a 42-year-old driver, Arowona Azeez, residing at Biobaku Street, Lafenwa, Abeokuta.