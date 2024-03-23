NSCDC Arrests Seven Suspected Rail Tracks Vandals In Plateau

At least seven suspected vandals have been detained by the men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Plateau State Command for allegedly damaging slippers and railroad tracks in the state.

Alexander Barunde, the State Commandant of the Corps, who paraded the suspects in Jos, claimed its operatives had taken them into custody at the Kwakwi community in the Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, an intelligence report from certain community members preceded the arrest, adding that thirty slippers, sixty pieces of railroad track, and other things were found from the alleged vandals.

”The suspects loaded the items in two trucks, heading to a yet-to-be-identified destination.

”My men apprehended and brought them here for interrogation.

”The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.

Ahmed Mohammed, one of the accused, claimed they were just hired to transport the things and denied knowing they had been vandalized.