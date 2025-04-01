NSCDC Arrests Osun Teacher For Molesting 7-Year-Old Pupil 

Share

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, has apprehended one Ahmadan Rufai Akorede, a 22-year-old male teacher, for allegedly molesting a seven-year-old female pupil in Ilesa by thrusting his manhood into her mouth.

The State Commandant, Igbalawole Sotiyo who spoke on the development, said that, discreet investigation revealed that the school teacher started molesting the girl sometime in 2024.

According to his confessional statement, when it was closing time, he asked the victim to close all the windows in the classroom and thrust his manhood into her mouth.

The second incident happened on March 20, 2025, after school hours. It was only the teacher and the girl that were in the class, and pressed her buttocks.

The suspect, according to the commandant, was arraigned by NSCDC on Wednesday, 26th March 2025, before the Magistrate Court in Ilesha, where he pleaded not guilty to the one-count charge and was subsequently remanded at the correctional service in Ilesa.

The matter was, however, adjourned for trial.

Sotiyo expressed displeasure that despite government’s commitment to severe maximum punishment for those involved in child molestation and rape cases, some individuals will continue to involve in such act.

The State Commandant also mentioned the arrest of One Tiamiyu Oluwatobi Samuel, 20 years old, arrested on 26th March 2025 by an operative of NSCDC for having carnal knowledge of a 12-year-old girl in Gbongan, Osun state.

In his confessional statement, he had known the victim for three years and had asked her to be his girlfriend, but she rejected him.

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, at about 3:00 pm, the victim was passing in front of the suspect’s house when he called her and dragged her into his room with the help of an accomplice.

The suspect threatened the victim with a cutlass and had carnal knowledge of her.

Thereafter, the victim started bleeding, and the suspect threatened to kill her if she confessed to anyone.

The accomplice is currently at large but will be apprehended to face the consequences of his actions.

The suspect has admitted the offence, and a medical report confirms that the victim’s hymen was broken.

“I want to assure members of the public that upon the conclusion of our investigation, the suspect will be charged to court.

“Parents and guardians are enjoined to be vigilant and keep a close watch on their children and wards,” Sotiyo said.

Sotiyo, according to command spokesperson Kehinde Adeleke, also issued a strong warning to those individuals engaging in such a heinous act to desist as failure to do so will result in severe consequences.

