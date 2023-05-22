NSCDC Arrests Man For Defiling 7-Year-Old Step Daughter

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ekiti State Command has arrested one Sogo Onilearo who allegedly defiled his 7-year-old stepdaughter.

The 29-year-old man was paraded over the weekend alongside two other persons, Iliya Surajudeen, 24; Femi Musa, 20, for reportedly conspiracy, assault, housebreaking, and stealing.

Afolabi Tolulope, the command Public Relation Officer, (PRO) said, Surajudeen and Musa were arrested by the operatives of the Counter Terrorism Unit, (CTU), in various locations within the capital of Ekiti State, Ado-Ekiti, following a series of complaints from members of the public.

Explaining further on the incident, the PPRO said Sogo had carnal knowledge of his 7-year-old stepdaughter in Aisegba-Ekiti, Gbonyin local government area of the State, and caused injury to her genitals.

“Femi Musa was arrested with some kilograms of hard drugs and a substance suspected to be cannabis sativa around the Oshodi axis of Ado-Ekiti.

“While Iliya Surajudeen was arrested in a poultry farm located at Adebayo in Ado-Ekiti for stealing the poultry wire gauge and other properties in the farm.”

He disclosed that the suspects, who are currently in detention at the command headquarters and are still helping the police investigate the alleged crimes before charging them in court.