NSCDC Arrests Illegal Security Services In Anambra

The operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command have apprehended seven suspects for providing illegal security services in the State.

Francis Nnadi, the Deputy Commander of the Head, Private Guards Company (PGC) of the Command who led other operatives in the operation stated that the arrest of the guards was at two different levels.

Nnadi disclosed that intelligence also indicated impersonators of Anambra Vigilante Group (AVG), posing as private guards were on the increase in the state.

Meanwhile, he said that, said the Command had put perpetrators of the criminal acts on trial to arrest them.

READ ALSO:

Mr. Olatunde Maku, the newly deployed Commander of the State NSCDC Command, while parading the suspects in Awka; promised to sanitise the operations of Private Security Companies in the state.

He advised companies and individuals in the state to abstain from establishing a private guard company without following necessary protocol.

He stated that all protocols of, registration, licensing, and training of Private Guard Companies fall under the overview of the NSCDC under the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Act No. 2 of 2003 and as amended by Act 6 of 2007.