NSCDC Arrests Four Vandals In Abuja

Share

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,(NSCDC) Federal Capital Territory Command on Wednesday said its operative arrested four individuals suspected of vandalizing public infrastructure in various parts of Abuja.

The Commandant, FCT Command, Olusola Odumosu who made this known on Wednesday said the suspects were arrested through a concerted effort by the NSCDC’s covert operatives and the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure Tactical Team, who have been monitoring the capital city.

According to Odumosu, the four suspects were arrested at Idu Layout CITEC on Saturday 7 December 2024 around 2:10 am, in possession of vandalized solar panel poles.

READ ALSO

The suspects, identified as Sani Garba, Umar Aminu, Adekunle Oluwatoyin Eniola, and Emmanuel John, hail from Kano, Osun, and Enugu states, respectively.

The items recovered from the suspects include five large street light poles, one solar panel pole, and over forty iron rods.

Odumosu expressed concern over the increasing destruction of public infrastructure and reiterated the commitment of the NSCDC to tackling the issue.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"