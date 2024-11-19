NSCDC Arrests Five Vandals In FCT

Share

The operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command has arrested five vandals and seized a truck loaded with stolen roads and communications infrastructures and assets.

Announcing their arrest while parading the suspects on Tuesday the FCT Commandant, Dr Olusola Odumosu said, some of the stolen assets recovered from the vandals were drainage covers, iron pipe protectors for bridge shoulders, communication mast accessories, and rolls of stainless steel pipe clamps.

Others are manhole covers, angle bars from the public water tank, scaffold pipes and clips electricity aluminium conductors, Wire Mesh and armoured Aluminium Conductors, and equipment for the security barricade from the Nnamdi Azikiwe expressway.

He gave the names of the suspects as Aminu Yusuf, Saminu Yusuf, Adamu Sani, and Suleiman Yusuf, all from the Bebeji local government of Kano, while the remaining suspect, Usman Jalo hails from Nasarawa State.

“Today, we have here, an impounded truck loaded with scraps and other vandalized items.

“The arrest of the vandalism suspects was made possible by the combined team of our eagle-eyed Intelligence personnel and the Critical National Assets and Infrastructure department’s tactical team while on routine night patrol at about 1:30 am on Saturday (16th November 2024) around the Dei-Dei axis of the territory.” Odumosu said.

