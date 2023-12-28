NSCDC Arrests 9 Suspects Over Counterfeit Pillows in Sokoto

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said it has arrested nine suspects for alleged circulation of counterfeit pillows in Sokoto State. The Commandant of the corps, Mr Bello Alkali, stated this while parading the suspects, yesterday, in Sokoto.

He said operatives of the corps apprehended the suspects at different locations in Sokoto metropolis. Alkali said the suspects used contaminated materials sourced from waste bins, drains and other places to pro- duce the counterfeit pillows.

He listed the harmful materials to include used sanitary pads, baby diapers, discarded clothes and other wastes. According to him, the suspect will be charged to court on completion of investigations, and enjoined people to be wary of using counterfeit pillows and beddings.

Meanwhile, the NSCDC Commandant, Bello Alkali has decorated 471 newly promoted personnel of the corps, and charged them to be dedicated and live up to the expectations. He tasked the elevated personnel to be disciplined and consider their new ranks as motivation to duty.