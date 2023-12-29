NSCDC Arrests 9 For Producing Pillows, Beddings Materials With Garbage In Sokoto

The Nigeria Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Sokoto State Command has arrested nine people who specialised in the production of pillows and other beddings using garbage materials.

The suspects use menstrual pads, used clothes, and Sachet water nylon in making the pillows and sell them to the members of the public.

It would be recalled that the issue of circulation of such products raised significant concern among health and safety advocates in the state.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Bello Alkali Argungu said the suspected syndicate specialises in using wasteful items to produce pillows was arrested at Sokoto Central market.

He noted that the presence of wasteful materials which are potentially harmful materials in certain pillows was available in the markets and other neighbouring Zamfara and Kebbi states.

He confirmed that the perpetrators produced over 100 to 200 pillows at once and distributed them to their retailers at Sokoto Central Market.

Argungu who paraded the suspects before the newsmen at the Sokoto Command of the NSCDC headquarters further said the suspects would be arraigned before the court immediately after the investigation.

He assures that the corps will not relent in its effort toward curtailing the illegal production, and selling of pillows and other adulterating activities that pose health risks to people.

He further stated that the suspects use whatever garbage they can lay their hands on to produce the pillows.

Explaining that five of those arrested suspects specialised in production while the remaining six people specialised in selling and distributing the pillows to markets within and on other sides of the state.

Also, Special Adviser to the state governor of Sokoto Central market, Ibrahim Gidado commended the effort of the Civil Defence Corps for curtailing the problem.

Gidado said the management of the market will continue to support and encourage the NSCDC to ensure sanity of prudent in the markets.

One of the health officials attached to the market said the materials used in producing the pillows may pose risks to the health and well-being of the users who unknowingly come into contact with them during regular usage.

The health implications of uncleaned waste pillows and other bedding materials range from allergic reactions to respiratory issues.

While urging the public to always cross-check making purchasing so as to avoid buying adulterated items.