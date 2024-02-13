NSCDC Arrests 8 Suspected Oil Thieves In Bayelsa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Bayelsa State Command has confirmed the arrest of eight suspects in connection with oil theft.

Edenabu Eweka, the corps’ State Commandant who spoke with newsmen in Yenagoa on Tuesday said the suspects were apprehended in two different operations over the last week.

According to him, the corps confiscated a truck carrying 45,000 liters of suspected illegally processed Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

He explained that the three individuals were apprehended at an illegal refinery site in Kolo, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa, with the truck already loaded with unlawfully refined goods.

Furthermore, he stated that five suspected vandals were apprehended during the second operation on February 11 at the Krokrosei-Azuzuama pipeline in the state’s Southern Ijaw LGA.

The commandant stated that four of the five suspects were suspected vandals, with one being a dealer of the stolen petroleum.

“Our anti-oil theft and vandalism operations have paid off as we have seized the 45,000 litres of illegally refined AGO.

“This should signal to all those involved in oil theft and vandalism that NSCDC will not give them space to operate their illicit acts in Bayelsa. We shall take them to court and prosecute them diligently,” Eweka said.