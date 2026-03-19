NSCDC Arrests 6 Suspected Railway Vandals In Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, has arrested six suspected vandals for allegedly tampering with railway infrastructure in Kiru Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commandant, Mohammed Hassan-Agalama, disclosed this yesterday in Kano. He said the suspects were apprehended by operatives of the command following credible intelligence and sustained surveillance operations.

Hassan-Agalama said the suspects were caught illegally removing and stealing railway slippers, describing the act as economic sabotage and a threat to public safety and national development.

He named the suspects as Sulaiman Salisu, 45, Musa Aliyu Harisu, 22, Ishaq Alhassan, 20, Isa Aminu, 35, Sadiq Bala, 20, and Mansur Idris, 22, all indigenes of Ka- duna State.

According to him, items recovered from the suspects include vandalised railway slippers, 60 nuts of railway slippers and tools used in carrying out the illegal activity.

He said the tools comprised one 50kg gas cylinder, one 5kg gas cylinder and a 20-metre hose. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects have been engaging in such acts with the intention of selling the materials for personal gain,” he said.

He added that the pro- tection of critical national assets and infrastructure remained a core mandate of the corps. He warned that any attempt to vandalise government property would be met with decisive legal action.

The commandant said the suspects would be charged to court in accordance with the law. He assured the public of the command’s commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure and ensuring the security of lives and property.