NSCDC Arrests 6 For Alleged Energy Theft, One Other N13m Fraud

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Osun State Command has paraded six suspects for allegedly tampering with meters in their residences to circumvent appropriate payment for energy consumed.

The suspects were arrested on Saturday at Ota-Efun area, Osogbo, Osun State, during a joint operation of Nigeria Security, the NSCDC Osun State Command and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC)

While parading the suspects at NSCDC state headquarters, Osogbo, according to CDPRO, Adeleke Kehinde, Osun State, Commandant Agboola Sunday said the suspects confessed to having committed the offence levelled against them.

He, therefore, called on members of the public to be a part of continuing efforts aimed at safeguarding critical national assets in their neighbourhood by reporting activities of vandals to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Also, one Sodiq Oriola Ayanleye,( m) 40 years old was paraded for collecting the sum of thirteen million Naira (#13,000,000) from one Samuel under the pretence of helping him to buy 5plots of land at Ikorodu, Lagos State.

While making his confessional statement, the suspect said he collected the said amount but could not account for what he used the money for.

Agboola said, that obtaining money under false pretence contravenes section 419 of the criminal code of conduct and section one of the advance fee fraud and other related offences 2006. He assured members of the public that the suspects shall be prosecuted in a court of competent jurisdiction to serve as a deterrent to others.