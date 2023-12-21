NSCDC Arrests 5 Robbery Suspects Targeting POS Operators in Calabar

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has announced the arrest of five robbery suspects who specialise in attacking hotels and Point of Sale (PoS) operators in Calabar.

According to the NSCDC Commandant in Cross River State, Mr Charles Brown, the suspects aged between 15 and 25, were arrested in the early hours of yesterday following intelligence report. Brown said they were arrested at various locations with charms, arms, ammunition and other incriminating items.

“They had recently robbed a hotel in Calabar South where their faces were captured by the CCTV mounted in the hotel. “We also traced them to a phone they stole in the hotel. We have been on them for some time and just this morning, we apprehended one of them who took us to roundup the four others. “As we speak, their leader is still at large, but we will get him,” the commandant said.

He added that the suspects would be handed over to the police for prosecution after the completion of investigation. Brown said security agencies would continue to collaborate to make the state hot for criminals, and urged the people to avail them with relevant information to stamp out crimes and criminalities.