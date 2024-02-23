NSCDC Arrests 3 for Buying Fuel in Jerrycans, 2 Others For Vandalising Electric Cables in Zamfara

The Zamfara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) yesterday paraded three persons for violating the state government’s Executive Order on the ban on sale of fuel in jerry cans and two others for vandalising electric cables, at the State Command’s headquarters in Gusau. Briefing newsmen, the state Commander of the Corps, Commandant Sani Mustapha, said that one Sani Yakubu was arrested by operatives of the Corps for vandalising the electric cables in the classrooms of Government Girls Day Secondary School, Tudun Wada, Gusau, on the 18th February 2024.

The suspect who also confessed to the crime said that, this was his second attempt on the School, saying, he had initially vandalised some electrical fittings and wire which he sold to one Abubakar Ibrahim at the cost of N23,000. The exhibits found with him include, 40 bunches of cable wires suspected to have been vandalised from the crime scene.

The State NSCDC boss, said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations is completed. Similarly, Commandant Mustapha told newsmen that, the state government had recently banned the sale of PMS products in jerry cans and also the transportation of bread in large quantities to approved locations, and the order is currently under enforcement in order to cut off logistics and sup- plies to brigands by unsuspected members of the public.

He further noted that the Corps is a member of the enforcement team and sequel to that, the operatives of the Corps on the 20th February apprehended one Malam Isah Ahmed of Bakura town, who was caught buying PMS products in large numbers in jerricans loaded in a black tinted Golf from a fueling station called Anshaibu Integrated Global Resource Limited at Talata Mafara.