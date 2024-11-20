NSCDC Arrests 27 Suspects For Various Offenses In Borno

Share

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Borno State chapter has apprehended 27 suspected criminals involved in various crimes, including scrap metal theft, land fraud, and vandalism.

The State Commandant, Haroon Abdulrazaq who made this disclosure on Wednesday while parading the suspects in Maiduguri said they were arrested in different parts of the state capital.

Abdulrazaq said on November 15, the corps arrested three suspected metal thieves along Maiduguri – Damaturu Road in a vehicle loaded with scrap metals.

He also said personnel intercepted suspected cattle rustlers along the Njimtilo – Damaturu road and recovered two stolen cattle in a Golf wagon.

The commandant said the four suspects belonging to a syndicate responsible for multiple cattle thefts were also apprehended.

READ ALSO:

“The NSCDC also uncovered a series of fraudulent land sales involving one Tijjani Babagana, 43, of Damboa Road, Maiduguri, for alleged involvement in the sale of 11 plots of land in Kangalari general area to one Babagana Mala at the rate of N9.2m.

“Additionally, one Bello Yusuf was arrested on Nov. 8 in Damaturu, Yobe State, for selling defective land worth N14 million at Pompomari Bypass, Maiduguri.

“Abba M. Ali, detained in Gombe State on Nov. 9 for defrauding Jarma Jidda by selling defective land along Goni Kachallari on Mafa Road for N12.3m.

“On Nov. 10, Modu Bukar, 36, was arrested for stealing a red Honda Civic car from Tashan Baga Market and selling it for N450,000. The vehicle’s owner, Ahmed Jibrin, reported the theft, leading to Bukar’s arrest and recovery of the car,” he said.

He added that one Mohammed Bilal, 22, was apprehended with 13 bags of burnt scrap metal in a tricycle in the Gwange area of Maiduguri during an NSCDC patrol.

According to him, five suspects were also arrested at the Borno State Mechanic Workshop along Baga Road, Maiduguri, for illegally dealing in and distributing flood relief token cards.

“The suspects include Alhaji Bukar Umar Kime, Hamza Muazu, Umar Bundi, Abubakar Yusuf, Asmau Alhaji and Bashir,” he said.

The commandant assured the public that all suspects would be charged to court and prosecuted upon the conclusion of investigations.

He reiterated the corps’ unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property, adding that the arrests are a testament to its dedication to reducing crime and ensuring the safety of residents across the state.

Share

Please follow and like us: