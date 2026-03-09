NSCDC Arrests 2 Suspected Bandits In Kwara

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected bandits during an intelligencedriven operation in Saminaka Community, Patigi Local Government Area.

The suspects, Abubakar Jubril ‘m’ 28 years and Mohammed Abubakar ‘m’ 26 years, were apprehended on Tuesday, March 3, following sustained surveillance by operatives of the Command. They were among three suspicious individuals sighted in a volatile area; while two were arrested, one suspect escaped and is currently at large.

All efforts are being made to ensure the prompt apprehension of the remaining suspect. “Items recovered from them included a Pistol (Serial No. 7886, Made in USA), a Mobile Phone and Drugs (Tramadol), as well as cigarettes.

While parading the suspects on Friday, the Kwara State Commandant, Bala Bawa Bodinga, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to sustaining ongoing operations aimed at tackling criminal activities and safeguarding lives and property across the state.

He further warned individuals involved in criminal activities to desist or face the full weight of the law, stressing that the Command would leave no stone unturned to apprehend offenders and ensure the security of residents across the state.

Commandant Bodinga also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to provide credible information that will aid security agencies in combating crime and maintaining peace across the state. “The suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation or will be transferred to the appropriate security agency for further investigation,” he added.