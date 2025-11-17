New Telegraph

NSCDC Arrests 2 For Alleged Diesel Theft At MTN Mast In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested two suspects for allegedly stealing 600 litres of diesel used to power an MTN mast in the Sabon Kasuwa–Railway area of Bauchi Local Government Area.

The Command’s spokesperson, Saminu Yusuf, who confirmed the arrest in a statement, identified the suspects as Abdulrahman Jibrin, 20, and Munarak Halilu, 31.

Yusuf said preliminary investigations showed that the suspects confessed to repeatedly stealing diesel from the site for the past year.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court after investigations are concluded.

The State Commandant, Oloyede Nelson Oyerinde, commended the operatives for their vigilance reaffirming the corps’ commitment to safeguarding critical infrastructure.

He warned criminals to desist from acts of vandalism or face the full weight of the law.

