NSCDC Arrests 19 Suspected Vandals In Kano

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, has said it arrested 19 suspected vandals for allegedly tampering with critical national assets and infrastructure in the state.

The State Commandant of the Corps, Mr Bala Bawa-Bodinga, disclosed this yesterday while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Kano. He said the arrests were part of sustained operations against vandals and other criminal elements undermining the safety of critical assets and infrastructure in the state.

Bawa-Bodinga explained that the suspects were arrested in Madobi, Tudunwada, Gwale, Minjibir and Kumbotso Local Government Areas of the state following intelligence-led patrols and surveillance.

According to him, the suspects were apprehended while engaging in unlawful activities such as tampering with electrical installations, communication cables, drainage slabs, illegal substances and other public utilities.

“The arrest followed credible intelligence and swift response by our Area Commands, Divisional Officers and the Department of Operations and Critical National Assets,” he said. Exhibits recovered from the suspects, he said, include; rolls of aluminum and armoured cables worth tens of thousands of naira, 6.1kg of transformer cables.