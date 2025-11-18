NSCDC Arrests 16 For Conveying Solid Minerals Without Legal Documents In Edo

No fewer than 16 suspects have been arrested by the Edo State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), for alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in the state.

The suspects were arrested in different locations in the state. Commandant Akintayo Saidi Ayinla, in charge of the state disclosed this at a press briefing yesterday in Benin City. Ayinla alleged that the suspects were arrested for allegedly conveying solid minerals without legal documents.

He said the suspects were arrested on Sunday, November 16, by the patrol team while acting on credible intelligence. “Today, I am here to brief you on a major operational breakthrough recorded by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo State Command, in our intensified efforts to safeguard the nation’s economic resources and protect critical national assets from sabotage,” he said.

He said during the operations six trucks were intercepted along the Benin/Sapele Road, all heavily loaded with suspected illegally mined Kyline Clay.

He said after thorough inspection, the drivers and their assistants could not produce any valid documents authorising the transportation of the minerals.

The state’s NSCDC boss said, nine persons were arrested on the spot. Ayinla gave the names of the suspects as Tobilola Moses, Laseisi Adesegun, Olayinka Dimeji, Joshua Ojo, Peter Oliga, Owolabi Gabriel, Solomon Shedrach, Adela Tannimawo and Ibrahim Habib.