NSCDC Arrests 15 Illegal Gold Miners In Edo Community

The Edo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has arrested fifteen suspected illegal gold miners in Egbetua Community, Ososo, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of Auchi Area Command at Ode forest (site of the illegal gold mining) in Egbetua Monday night following a tip-off

It was gathered that acting on credible information, the officers of the NSCDC stormed the Ode forest and arrested 15 of them.

Confirming the report, Edo State Commandant of the NCDSC, Gbenga Agun, said that it is the statutory responsibility of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to protect the people and solid minerals across the country.

“Yes, it is true that the suspects were arrested in Edo North (Egbetua). It is our statutory responsibility to arrest and prosecute miners of any solid minerals that are illegal across the country”, Agun said

He warned other illegal miners in the state to desist from such acts, adding that the state command is poised to flush out illegal miners and other criminal elements in the state.

Recall that the illegal gold mining site was recently discovered in the Egbetua community in Edo State, where hundreds of illegal miners were seen in operation.

Investigations revealed that the activities of the illegal gold miners which had been going on in Egbetua for over 25 years, have led to growing socioeconomic and security challenges in the community.

Their activities, the people claimed, had led to the loss of the ecosystem and increased insecurity and poverty levels, especially among peasant farmers in Egbetua who depend solely on farmers.

