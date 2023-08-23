NSCDC Arrests 13 Suspected Rail Vandals In Kaduna

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has detained thirteen (13) alleged railway vandals along with many long rails and sleepers worth N800 million.

The suspects were detained by the Special Intelligence Squad of the Commandant General, according to a statement issued by Babawale Afolabi, the Corps’ spokesperson.

He said, the suspects were paraded at the NSCDC Headquarters, Abuja, on Tuesday, alongside five trucks conveying the large quantities of vandalised rails and sleepers.

“The arrests took place around the Manchock area of Kaura Local Government Area, Zonkwa area in Zango Kataf Local Government Area and Kaffanchan area in Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State,” he said.

The statement said that the 13 suspects and five trucks have been taken into custody for profiling, further investigation and prosecution.

The 13 suspects were still being questioned and cross-examined, it was stated, and following that, other conspirators will be apprehended and charged in court.

Afolabi added that N30 million naira was offered as a bribe to the CGs SIS operatives which they declined.