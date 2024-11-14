New Telegraph

November 14, 2024
November 14, 2024
NSCDC Arrests Three Suspects For Stolen Transformer

The operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command has arrested three suspected vandals at Na’ibawa Quarters, Kumbotso Local Government Area  of the state.

The suspects are Lawan Ahmed of Unguwa Uku Quarters, Ahmad Yusuf of Kawo Quarters, Nassarawa Local Government Area, and Mujahid Kabiru of Kofar Waika, Gwale Local Government Area.

The development was confirmed by the command Public Relations Officer, SC Ibrahim Abdullahi in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday.

According to him, the suspects allegedly vandalized and stole multi-million-naira transformer, armored cables in the area.

However, the suspects were arrested at a location in the area, along with the individuals receiving the stolen property.

“The command has since launched an investigation into the case to make further arrests of individuals linked to the syndicate,” the statement said.

