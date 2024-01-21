NSCDC Arrest Four Suspects Operating Petroleum Dump Site In Niger

The State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State, Joachin Okafor has arrested four suspects for their alleged involvement and illegal dealings in petroleum products in the state.

While declaring war against all acts of vandalism of all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in the State, the Commandant in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SC Nasir D Abdullahi said upon assumption of duty as the 16th substantive Commandant, affirmed that the command under his watch would work assiduously to effectively execute the mandate of the NSCDC without compromise.

He hinted that with renewed vigour the Anti-vandal Squad of the Command through credible Intelligence have arrested 4 suspects at Sabon Wuse Local Government Area of Niger State for their alleged involvement and illegal dealings in petroleum products.

According to him “Based on the available Intelligence our Anti-vandal Squad swung into action and four suspects operating an oil dump site were arrested. On the site, we met their production gadgets and materials used for mixing Low Pour Fuel Oil ( LPFO).

“From the confessional statements volunteered by the suspects; they confirmed that they operate an oil dump site where LPFO popularly known as BLACK OIL is being adulterated by mixing condemn oil, crude oil, and premium motor spirit to finally produce LPFO”.

“The names of the suspects are as follows: Abdullahi Musa (M) 45 years old who hails from Jigawa State, is into sales of adulterated oil (black oil) to customers who buy and use without knowing the oil could damage their generators”.

“Another one is Hussein Sulaiman (M) 25 years from Nasarawa State, who works as an apprentice under Abubakar Saidu (Owner of the dump site)”.

“The third suspect is Murtala Mohammed (M) 37years who hails from Kano State and does business in Gas & Petrol; while the fourth suspect is Mohammed Sanusi (M) 35years from Kano State and trades in Engine oil, Petrol, and Gas”.

The Niger State Commandant further hinted that on the day of the arrest, the four suspects were caught pouring about three (3) Drums of crude oil into a carved concrete container in the Kango Company in preparation for mixing.

He added that “the apartment used for Soap production was also sighted with many drums and chemicals; the suspects could not produce any license of operation hence they have been operating illegally making the public buy adulterated products.”

Furthermore, he disclosed that a thorough investigation would be carried out to ascertain the level of the involvement of the suspects after which they would be appropriately charged to Court.

He therefore advised the public to engage in meaningful businesses rather than risk being caught engaging in any act of economic sabotage because whoever is apprehended would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

