NSCDC Arrest Deportee Over Alleged Visa Scam

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC ) has apprehended a middle-aged deportee (name withheld) in Ondo State for allegedly engaging in a visa scam.

Mr Oluyemi Ibiloye, the state’s NSCDC Commandant who paraded the suspect before reporters in Akure, the state capital, on Tuesday, said the culprit was detained in Akure after fleeing Okitipupa, also in Ondo State, where he reportedly misled others into obtaining visas to the United States.

The commandant claimed that the suspect pretended to be a captain in the United States Army and collected N300,000 from a female victim whom he promised a job in America.

“On February 20, a complaint of visa scam was reported against the suspect.

“He had told his victim when they met online on May 2, 2023, that he was a United States of America Army officer on an annual leave in Nigeria.

“The suspect promised the complainant a slot to work in America and asked her to deposit N300,000 into his bank account.

“After the money was paid into his bank account, he stopped picking up his victim’s telephone calls until he was tracked and arrested in Akure,’’ he said.

Ibiloye told reporters that the suspect confessed to the crime.

When questioned by reporters, the suspect confessed to the crime, claiming that he committed it due to overwhelming circumstances.

“I am not a captain in the U.S.A. Army. I obtained a Master’s degree in the U.S.A. before I was deported. I collected the said amount as I was planning to relocate to another country,’’ he said.

Similarly, the NSCDC commandant announced that a 22-year-old male had been apprehended for allegedly snatching cell phones and personal things from others during church vigils in Ondo state.

The guy was apprehended on Jan. 20 at a white garment church where he had gone to steal cell phones.

Ibiloye explained that investigations revealed that the suspect was always present at church vigils, “where he commits his heinous act of burglary and theft.”

“The following items were recovered from him; Android phones, an iPhone, an ATM card, a token, an mp3 player, laptops and laptop bags.

“At the end of our investigations, which is already at various stages, the suspects will be charged in court to serve as a deterrent to others.’’