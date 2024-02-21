NSCDC Arrest 51-Year-Old Man For Alleged Rape In Kwara

A 51-year-old man has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara State for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl.

Umar Mohammed, the State Commander of the NSCDC who confirmed the arrest on Wednesday in Ilorin, the state capital said that the 14-year-old reported on February 19, 2024.

According to him, the victim is the suspect’s wife’s cousin and has lived with them since she was 11 years old.

“The victim reported that the suspect had been assaulting her sexually since November 2023, particularly on Sundays when there were no other persons at home.

“She also stated that the suspect threatened to harm her if she ever disclosed the illicit relationship to anyone,” Mohammed said.

He went on to say that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime and would be charged in court once the investigation was completed.