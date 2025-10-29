NSCDC Apprehends Five Fake Security Operatives In Anambra

The Anambra State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended five suspected illegal private security operatives and recovered a pump-action rifle during a series of coordinated raids in Awka.

Speaking on the development while parading the suspects at the command headquarters on Wednesday, the State Commandant, Maku Olatunde, said the operation, conducted across several hotels and grocery stores in Awka on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, around 11 am, followed credible intelligence reports.

He stressed that the intelligence indicated the presence of individuals wearing uniforms resembling those of legitimate security outfits, allegedly hired by political actors to cause unrest ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

He said, “In a bid to rid Anambra State of individuals masquerading as private security operatives, the NSCDC, Anambra State Command, has apprehended five suspected illegal private security operatives and recovered a pump action rifle during a series of raids conducted in Awka.

“The raids conducted across various hotels and grocery stores in Awka on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at about 11:00hrs, were based on credible intelligence indicating the presence of individuals dressed in attire resembling that of a security outfit, who may have been hired by political actors with the intention of utilising them to cause chaos during the election.”

He listed the suspects as Mmeka Ekene (43), Peter Detuchi Kelvin (28), Sunday Akpan Idiong (45), Enemuo Ifeanyichukwu (26), and Francis Ugochukwu Nwosu (28).

Olatunde explained that the operation, which was carried out by the Private Guard Companies Department, was aimed at flushing out undesirable elements, criminal gangs, and irredentists, as well as preventing emerging security threats, illegal possession of firearms, and any form of violence or intimidation that could undermine the peaceful conduct of the election.

He continued, “We are resolute in our commitment to providing a secure environment for the conduct of the forthcoming governorship election, slated for November 8, 2025. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Anambra State remains peaceful and secure.”

The Commandant further stressed that the NSCDC would not be swayed by the antics of individuals pretending to be private security operatives in a bid to disrupt the electoral process.

“The Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, will take all necessary measures within its operational guidelines to counter and suppress any act that could potentially destabilise the peace enjoyed in the state,” he said.

Olatunde also revealed that the Command had strengthened surveillance and enhanced intelligence gathering to thwart any attempts by “disruptive elements or desperate politicians” to compromise the electoral process.

He stated, “The arrested suspects are currently being interrogated and will be charged in court upon conclusion of the investigation.”