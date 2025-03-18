NSCDC Apprehends 17 Over Alleged Murder Of Personnel

Share

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has said that it apprehended a 17-member gang who allegedly killed a personnel of the corps on Jan. 12.

The Spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, said in a statement yesterday in Abuja that the gang was apprehended by the CommandantGeneral’s Special Intelligence Squad in collaboration with sister agencies.

Babawale said that members of the high profile syndicate had been on the watchlist of the corps and the Tantita Security Service. He said that the suspects had earlier attacked a base shared by the corps and Tantita Security Service.

According to him, during the attack, an Assistant Superintendent of NSCDC was shot dead while a speed boat and firearms were stolen. Babawale further stated that the syndicate was involved in the hostility attack on oil and gas installations in the Niger Delta region.

The corps spokesman said that preliminary investigations had revealed that the gang was responsible for the attack on the residence of the Petroleum Minister, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri on Jan. 1.

He said that investigation was ongoing on the matter, and that the suspects would soon be arraigned in court. Babawale said that an AK47 rifle, empty magazines, military uniforms, boots among others were recovered from the gang.

He commended NSCDC’s Commandant-General, Ahmed Audi, for providing the logistics that enabled the squad to carry out the operation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

