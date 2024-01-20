Taraba: NSCDC Apprehend Two Suspects Over Alleged Child Trafficking

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Taraba State Command has confirmed the arrest of two suspects for attempting to traffick 16 children.

The suspects, according to the NSCDC were apprehended on Thursday at the Jalingo Main Motor Park with the 16 children heading to Benin in Edo State.

Adamu Salihu, the State NSCDC commander while speaking on the development on Saturday in Jalingo said the suspects identified themselves as Daniel Madin and Federation Markus.

Salihu stated that the casualties, who ranged in age from 10 to 16, were five girls and eleven boys from the state’s Zing and Bali Local Government districts.

The commandant stated that preliminary investigations suggested that the suspects were members of a larger network that specialized in trafficking underage children with the promise of a better future in Edo.

He did, however, claim that such children were frequently put into degrading professions, with the earnings taken by their handlers.

Salihu lamented the rate at which parents abandon their responsibilities as parents, instead handing them over to strangers for a pittance.