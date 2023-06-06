NSCDC Apprehend IDP For Raping Minor In Jigawa

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended an 18-year-old Internally Displaced Person (IDP) Ibrahim Umar for allegedly raping a primary 3 pupil in Kafin Hausa Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The spokesperson of the NSCDC Jigawa State Command, CSC. Adamu Shehu confirmed the arrest of the IDP to newsmen on Tuesday.

CSC Adamu said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged by the sister of the 9-year-old victim who was molested severally by the suspect.

The suspect happens to be a family friend and an IDP from Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to the victim’s sister, the girl innocently revealed the ordeal to her friends in school, who later informed her of returning home.

“Upon hearing that I subjected the victim to questioning she told me that the suspect used to take her to an uncompleted building around the vicinity, usually in the evenings around 6 to 7 pm, and forcefully engaged her sexually,” she said.

The NSCDC spokesman stated that the medical report indicates evidence of sexual penetration as the hymen is entirely absent.

He said the suspect had been charged in court.