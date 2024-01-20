NSCDC Apprehends Four Over Illegal Refinery In Abia

The operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Abia State Command have arrested four suspects over an illegal refinery operation in the state.

Usman Alfadarai, the state Commander, while parading the suspects in the illegal refinery site, described the arrest as, “a major boost in the overall fight against all forms of vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure, illegal dealing in petroleum products and related economic sabotage against our nation, Nigeria”.

Alfadarai said his operatives apprehended the suspects after a 48-hour surveillance operation in and out of Obiakpu, Obuzo-Asa, in Abia State’s Ukwa West area.

He further stated, “This move which comes barely one week after I took over as the Abia State commandant is a strong statement to the vandals to either turn a new leaf or relocate from the state as the corps will not give any inch of respite to the enemies of the Nigerian economy to operate.”